It’s never too early to talk race with your kids

Racism is tough to talk about and why many parents avoid the topic of race until their kids get much older. That isn’t a smart thing to do according to child experts at Michigan State University.

That’s why dolls representing many races and cultures fill many rooms inside MSU’s Child Development Laboratories building. Experts there say it’s important to start teaching kids about skin color at a very early age.

“We even start in the infant room,” says Amanda Campbell. “And we talk about them in a way that we are all one.”

A strategy that’s strongly supported by Assistant Professor Claire Vallotton. She says kids begin to see skin color differences at just 3 months of age and by 2-years of age, they are ready to make assumptions about other people based off what they look like.

“They are picking up information from how they see people interact,” says Vallotton. “How they see us react with others who are the same or different from us and they are ready to make those assumptions because a 2-year old is so paying attention to all that social stuff.”

Along with using dolls to get a natural conversation going, parents are encouraged to use books based on showcasing different backgrounds. Experts say it can help kids connect and understand that all these differences are just that.

“They’re not better or worse, they are just differences between us,” says Vallotton. “When we stay silent about it, we leave children to make their own assumptions and they won’t necessarily make the right ones.”

Which can start happening fast because by 4 or 5 years old, kids could start to pick a friend based off skin color and expressing prejudice. Experts say don’t hesitate to talk with them the moment they start school or as Campbell says, shy away from talking to them all.

“When you’re having those conversations, don’t ever be afraid.”