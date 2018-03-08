Bounty hunt captures nearly 400 coyotes in Jackson County

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Coyotes continue to pose a threat in mid-Michigan, and in some areas that danger is growing.

A business in Jackson County is taking a different approach to help keep the coyote population in check by launching a bounty hunt.

Tom Knutson, owner of Knutson’s Sporting Goods, says coyotes are becoming a common sight around Brooklyn and hunters are responding.

“Coyote hunting has increased exponentially over the last 10 years with the explosive population increase,” Knutson said.

To engage hunters further, the store just finished its second annual Coyote Bounty Hunt.

From Jan. 2 to March 1, they offered a $5 gift certificate for every coyote brought in, and prizes for the biggest and most coyotes captured.

Last year’s contest lasted one month and brought in 114 animals.

This year, Knutson expected an increase but was surprised at the high volume that came in.

“We had 380 brought in,” Knutson said.

The top prize went to Craig Carpenter, who bagged 47 coyotes for the contest.

The store says the massive amount of coyotes brought in indicates how big of a problem this is in southern Michigan.

These fierce creatures are multiplying and moving through the Midwest, adapting to humans and enjoying an abundant food supply.

Coyotes are known to gobble up other wildlife, farm animals, and pets.

Knutson’s dog once had a close call with a coyote.

“A coyote chased one of my dogs once. I was very lucky that I called the dog in at the time I did,” Knutson said.

Because they pose a potential threat, the state lifted coyote hunting restrictions two years ago.

It’s now open season on coyotes all year.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says there’s nothing wrong with this type of activity as long as it’s done legally.

With nearly 400 wily coyotes out of the wilderness, Knutson hopes the hunt made a difference.

“Maybe in a couple areas we’ll see a drop off or maybe some kind of dent in the population,” Knutson said.