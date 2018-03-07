Depending on who you ask, new legislation will help decrease DUI’s

State Senator Rick Jones says new legislation he introduced will help stop young adults from drinking and driving. Senate Bill 892 would allow anyone who wants a device that measures breath alcohol levels before the car will start the chance to do so without government interference.

Usually when a breath alcohol ignition interlock device is installed in a car, it’s because the driver got busted for DUI and is forced to get one. Jones says there’s another group of people, purposely wanting this protection.

“Parents have approached me and said, you know I’m sending my daughter or son off to college. I know sometimes with college there could be some drinks involved and I want to make sure my son or daughter and nobody else can drive that car.”

Senate Bill 892 will make it easier for people to get these devices, but would also allow providers of these systems to develop, sell, and install a SOBER device once created. SOBER stands for startup operated breath engine restrictor and would be designed to stop a car engine from starting if the driver fails a breathalyzer test. Sounds safe, but it’s an idea attorney Mike Nichols says is unnecessary.

“I think what you got is somebody trying to justify that they took the idea from the lobbyist from the BAIID vendors, who want to expand their ability to sell these,” says Nichols. “That’s what’s really going on here.”

Currently, Michigan drivers can voluntarily have these devices installed, but the company must create a report when the device is used and provide the Secretary of State’s office those details. Senator Jones says his bill will remove this process from willing participants.

“This will be your device you put in your car so it won’t report to anybody, it’ll simply keep people safe.”

This possible SOBER device will be calibrated so that the car wouldn’t start if the breath alcohol level of the driver reaches .025.