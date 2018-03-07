Crime Stoppers: 2 Attempts to Identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information.

Three attempts to identify:

Attempt to Identify #1

During the evening of February 5th 2018, a purse snatching occurred at a business on S Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male, 40-50 years of age, 6’-6’2” tall, with a thin build, short hair, and a gray beard. If you have any information regarding the individual involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #2

During the early morning hours of January 21, a felonious assault occurred on the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police are trying to identify a subject that may be related to the assault. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual pictured, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

