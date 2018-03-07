CONE ZONE: Road repair projects unveiled for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan roads are causing expensive repairs for many motorists but some relief is on the way in parts of the Capital area.

The Michigan Department of Transportation just released their project list for this summer.

The first will start in May when MDOT will re-surface two miles of Saginaw Highway between Coolidge and Hagadorn roads.

That project should wrap up in September.

At least one lane will stay open in both directions during that time.

In June another resurfacing project will begin along Old US-27 between Northcrest Drive and Clark Road.

Crews will also install a center turn lane at Stoll Road.

That project wont be finished until the fall.

Also in June crews will install median cable barriers and guard rails along three miles of US-127.

That will take place between I-496 and the border between Ingham and Clinton counties.

The last big project announced for the Capital area is repair work for the Michigan Avenue bridge over the Grand River in downtown Lansing.

Detours will be posted for one direction of traffic at a time.

That project will start in June and wrap up in August.