Three people arraigned while protesting Richard Spencer at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed evidence and processed warrants for alleged criminal acts that occurred on the MSU campus yesterday outside of the pavilion.

Area police agencies (MSU, Michigan State Police, East Lansing, Lansing, and Ingham County Sheriff) worked to ensure that the public’s right to peacefully demonstrate could be allowed.

Police officers worked to preserve the peace in the midst of chaos however there were acts of violence. Unlike in Charlottesville, there were no deaths or critical injuries.

So far officials had arraignments on three people including:

Hannah Baker, a 27-year old Chicago resident, for four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

Daniel Smigel, a 26-year old resident of Crete, Illinois, charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Aaron Brown, a 30-year old resident of Mason, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

There are numerous additional suspects currently in custody. We anticipate that there will be additional arraignments on Wednesday.