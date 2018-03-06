Skubick: Civil engineers give Michigan infrastructure failing grades

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Society of Civil Engineers is awarding a D-plus for the state’s crumbling infrastructure and the finger-pointing continues as to which political party is to blame.

If Michigan’s infrastructure was your school kid, your kid would be flunking.

“D plus is one of the worst. We’re in the bottom third of all states,” says Michigan civil engineer Ron Brenke.

The report card from the civil engineers give the roads a D-minus, storm water management D minus, bridges get a C minus and schools get a D plus.

Civil engineer Steve Waalkes adds, “39 percent of Michigan’s 120,000 miles of roads are in poor shape. 43 percent are fair and 18 percent are in good condition.”

The recent flooding in East Lansing is a poignant example of the infrastructure failure that also pours E. coli into our beaches.

“It effects tourism when beaches are closed and that does not look good for the state. it effects our economy,” says Brenke.

The engineers did not wade into the political blame game.

Senate Democratic leader Jim Ananich argues Republicans have controlled Lansing for seven years and they are to blame.

“It’s going to take 100s of millions of dollars to fix the problem created by a lack of leadership on this,” says the senator. “If you drive on the roads you know this. They just didn’t blow the issue, they’re blowing out the tires.”

The Republican transportation committee chair accuses the Democrats of blocking a road deal.

Sen. Tom Casperson insists, “They were the guys who said no and made it difficult to raise money. Yes, we are in the majority but it’s difficult when you are asking for more money. So pointing fingers at either side is not going to solve it right now.”

A task force calls for spending $3 billion a year to fix all these infrastructure problems.