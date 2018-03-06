School shooting training drill in Brighton today

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – Livingston County and local officials will participate in a training exercise today preparing them to handle the aftermath of a school shooting.

According to our media partners at WHMI, officials will learn how to react after an active shooter situation, which includes re-uniting kids with their parents and arranging how to handle the media.

School officials say they have been planning this since last year but recent events make it even more clear how important it is to be prepared.

The exercise will take place this morning at Maltby Intermediate School on the west side of Brighton.