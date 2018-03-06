Residents launch effort to recall Leoni Twp. officials

LEONI TWP, Mich (WLNS) – The controversy surrounding medical marijuana money intensifies as a recall effort is launched against three elected officials in Leoni Township.

The controversy stems from medical marijuana money going directly into the pockets of township officials.

Some residents and a township trustee say officials are unfairly profiting from this and they need to go.

Two township residents filed paperwork last week to recall Leoni Township Supervisor Howard Linnabary, Clerk Michele Manke, and Treasurer Lori Stack.

“I think they’re justified in it,” said Leoni Township Trustee Corey Kennedy.

Kennedy did an interview with 6 News, speaking on behalf of the residents who filed the recall paperwork.

In January, it came to light that officials were using medical marijuana business application fees as payment for processing them.

With more than a dozen applications processed, some officials are making thousands of dollars from the deal.

The township says bonus pay is warranted for the extra work employees are doing to process the applications.

But some aren’t convinced.

“Most people are upset with how it was distributed. They don’t feel elected officials should be pocketing any money. That really includes every elected official I’ve talked to. So there’s a large consensus that this is wrong,” Kennedy said.

Petition language for all three recalls still has to be approved by Jackson County.

Then each petition needs the signatures of 984 registered Leoni Township voters to get the recall on the ballot.

Linnabary, Stack, and Manke sent a joint statement to 6 News.

“We are very disappointed that we have a current trustee that has been pushing a recall and putting out a lot of misinformation. We work very hard for Leoni Township and will continue to do so,” the statement said.

Kennedy says his involvement in the recall is not personal.

“It’s about the facts. It’s about what they did. It’s about morals and ethics,” Kennedy said.

Last month, the township board of trustees voted to stop giving the application money to employees.

But Kennedy says the damage has been done.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem at all getting the signatures. They’re fed up with township officials kind of doing things secretly, and this was just the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Kennedy said.

The petition language hearing is happening March 22.

Stay with 6 News and WLNS.com for updates.