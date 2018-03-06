Prosecutor issues warrants in wake of Spencer melee

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office continues to review alleged criminal acts that occurred before and during the Richard Spencer appearance on the MSU campus yesterday, outside of the pavilion.

Warrants have been issued against two persons: One, for four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police. The second defendant was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

In all 25 people were arrested yesterday afternoon when supporters of white nationalist speaker Richard Spencer and people protesting the appearance clashed.

Five area police agencies were at the pavilion to keep the two sides apart.

Violence still broke out, including fistfights and rock throwing.

There were no deaths or critical injuries.

The conditions on the ground were dictated by the terms of a lawsuit settlement, one that addressed the constitutional rights of protesters and demonstrators.

The event was scheduled to be held while students were on spring break and was held in a facility away from central campus.

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to refer to a fringe movement that’s a mix of white nationalist and anti-Semitic beliefs.