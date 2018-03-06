Legislature OKs exempting cybersecurity info from FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Cybersecurity plans and vulnerabilities would be exempt from open-records requests under legislation approved by Michigan’s Legislature.

Legislators sent the bill to Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday on a 104-4 vote, paving the way for the state to block cybersecurity information shared with Michigan State Police and other public bodies. Supporters of the exclusion say under current law, companies may be reluctant to cooperate with officials in the event of a security breach due to fear of sensitive information being released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Topics under this exemption include cybersecurity assessments, plans and breaches disclosed to authorities by private companies.

Opponents cite concern that the bill allows for censorship of information relevant to public interest, such as a company’s data breach.