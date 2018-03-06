JUST IN: White nationalist to drop Ohio State lawsuit

CINCINNATI (AP) – A new attorney for white nationalist Richard Spencer’s campus tour efforts says he plans to drop a lawsuit against Ohio State University.

James Kolenich (KOH’-len-ik) tells The Associated Press that litigation will continue against the University of Cincinnati. An OSU spokesman didn’t have an immediate comment Tuesday.

Kolenich recently became lead counsel in the two cases as Michigan attorney Kyle Bristow abruptly withdrew after waging lawsuits against U.S. schools for months. Bristow says he had been unfairly vilified in media reports.

Spencer spoke Monday night amid protests at Michigan State University, but the rest of his campus tour plans have bogged down because of lawsuits and safety issues.

Bristow sued Ohio State on behalf of tour organizer Cameron Padgett after the school last year refused to book Spencer.