2 dead, 2 critical in accident on I-496

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police shut down westbound I-496 for hours Tuesday night for a three car accident that left at least two people dead.

Eaton County sheriff’s officials say it happened just before 9 p.m. between Waverly and Snow Roads.

One of the three vehicles involved had at least seven people in it at the time of the accident

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night there were two people in critical condition and 4 others had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say seat belts were not being used, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The scene of the crash is still active, make sure to stay with 6 News for updates.