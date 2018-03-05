Traffic Alert: Road closures at MSU prior to Richard Spencer speech

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – White nationalist Richard Spencer will be at Michigan State University today. He will speak for two hours starting at 4:00 this afternoon at the auditorium in the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

Michigan State University is providing police and security for the event.

As of 11:15am, several roads are closed on the MSU campus due to the event happening in a few hours.

Roads include:

Forest and Farm Lane

Forest and Pavillion

Forest and Beaumont

Farm Lane and Pavillion

We will update this list if more roads close prior to the event.