Statewide average gas prices rise 3 cents; slight increase in Lansing area

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, but Lansing drivers saw a smaller hike at the pumps.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.53 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47 per gallon, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

“Despite the rough ride crude oil received in the latter half of last week, gasoline prices managed a rally, pushing the national average for the week into positive territory for the first time in a month. This confirmed what was noted here last week; March comes in like a lamb but goes out like a lion. Oil aside, there are early indications that gasoline prices are about to strengthen helped by a noticeable number of refineries out for maintenance and a stronger demand outlook than we saw last year,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 1.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.50 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it’s the fifth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price was about $2.51 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week’s average.