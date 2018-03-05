Skubick: Group contends behavior, not mental health, could be predictor of gun violence

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While Republicans are talking about mental health being at the center of the gun violence issue, one of the leaders of a gun safety group is saying there’s a better predictor of a possible mass shooter.

Since the Florida shooting, many Republicans have framed the gun violence issue in terms of mental health problems rather than a gun problem.

But Dr. Emily Durbin, an associate professor of psychology at MSU and a leader of the gun safety group “Moms Demand Action”, rejects that, suggesting instead that looking at a persons behavior is a better way to prevent mass shooters.

“The presence of a physiological disorder is not a very strong predictor of engaging in mass shootings,” said Dr. Durbin. “In fact their behavioral facts are a much better indicator. Persons who make threats, who are aggressive and fixated on firearms.”

Part of the debate focuses on banning assault weapons but Dr. Durbin suggests it would be better to ban the amount of ammunition a person can buy.

Dr. Durbin adds, “what seems to be most effective, is limits on high capacity magazines in firearms which has shown to be effective in cutting down on deaths.”

The “Moms Demand Action” coalition is sending a message this election year to every lawmaker who is running for reelection: If you are with us, we will help you. If you are not, look out.

“The public is ahead of them,” adds Dr. Durbin.

So will the group work to boot opposing lawmakers out?

“We would not say that but we are going to knock on doors of those who support us and vote the ones who aren’t, out.”