Richard Spencer speaks at MSU

Richard Spencer is speaking at Michigan State University.

The white nationalist/supremacist is speaking to a couple of dozen people at the Pavilion at MSU.

He had planned to start speaking at 4:30 p.m., but he said on his Twitter feed that he delayed the start of his speech until 5 p.m. to allow more people to access the event.

“Be safe. If you feel situation is too intense, there is no shame is staying away,” he said.

In his speech, Spencer called the march and protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, an event that “shook the world.”

He also told the crowd that “Everything that’s good in the world is effectively white.”

Spencer says his goal is to bring the movement he supports into the mainstream, but admits it won’t be easy.

“It’s getting hard to be legally, proudly white,” he said.

6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch says a couple dozen people are there, but some 1,400 people were watching his speech online not long after it started.

Spencer also said his group gave out three times as many tickets to the event as compared to the number of people who showed up.

This story will be updated.