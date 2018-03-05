UPDATE: Several departments fight Delta Township fire

UPDATE 7:35 a.m. – Delta Township fire officials now tell 6 News that one person was inside the house but was able to escape the flames. The man was not injured. Firefighters were hampered in their efforts because the house was partially collapsed due to the fire. They are tearing down exterior walls to get access to hidden hot spots. The fire investigator is at the house and will begin the process of finding what caused the fire. The fire chief told 6 News photographer Dan Ray that there was ammunition in the house and there were reports of “popping” noises during the fire. The chief could not confirm that the noise was caused by the ammunition being set off by the heat of the fire. There were no injuries reported. Both the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Township Fire Department assisted in controlling the fire.

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – There is breaking news out of Delta Township in Eaton County this morning.

Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the 500 block of South Dibble.

6 News photographer Dan Ray is at the scene and tells us multiple fire crews are currently working to put out the flames.

6 News spoke to Eaton County fire officials who tell us there was no one inside when the fire started and there are no injuries.

Deputies say a neighbor saw the flames and called it in around 5:15 this morning.

At 6:00 a.m. there were still flames coming out of the structure with lots of smoke.

6 News will continue to update you on the breaking news story online and on 6 News.