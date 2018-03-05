MSU Police: Around a dozen arrested after violence at Spencer protests

UPDATE: An MSU Police official tells 6 News that around a dozen people were arrested at or near the Pavilion on Monday afternoon during protests about a controversial speaker.

Captain Doug Monette says some of them were arrested on weapons charges.

Forces who supported and opposed white supremacist Richard Spencer squared off outside the building where he spoke, some throwing punches and others throwing rocks.

ORIGINAL STORY (5:34 p.m.): Police have made several arrests outside a venue at Michigan State University where white nationalist is speaking.

Officials had feared the appearance of Richard Spencer might set off violence, and they were right.

Video outside the Pavilion at MSU shows people getting into scuffles and throwing punches. Some people threw rocks. It also shows people being arrested.

There’s no indication of how many people have been arrested as of 5:30 p.m.

Spencer started speaking around 5 p.m. He says he delayed the start of his 4:30 p.m. speech to allow people more time to make it inside.

Officials and some members of the public had hoped to avoid violence by staging a counter-event at an East Lansing church.

While many people turned out for the “celebration of diversity” – it didn’t stop the violence outside the Pavilion.

Stay tuned to 6 News for continuing coverage of this story.