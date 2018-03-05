Michigan group pushes to make tourniquet kits more available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan health care organization is pushing to make tourniquet kits more widely available in public spaces.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is participating in the Department of Homeland Security’s “Stop the Bleed” campaign.

Spectrum Health Butterworth hospital is offering low-cost or free training sessions for companies and groups on how to properly use a tourniquet. The sessions typically last 60 to 90 minutes.

Laura Maclam is the hospital’s injury prevention and outreach coordinator for trauma services. She says a person can bleed to death in less than five minutes.

Spectrum Health Foundation has donated $10,000 to the campaign. The funds will be used to supply the organization’s hospitals with kits, training materials and dummy legs.

Tourniquet kits typically cost $60 to $70.