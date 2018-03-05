Controversial white nationalist to speak at MSU today

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Controversial white nationalist Richard Spencer will be at Michigan State University today.

He will be speaking on campus today as part of a deal settling a lawsuit against the university.

The suit claimed MSU was impeding Spencer’s free speech rights by not allowing him to speak on campus last summer.

The agreement between Spencer and the university scheduled the speech during spring break at a remote location on campus.

Spencer will pay the university $1,650 dollars for the rental.

MSU will set up a ticketing process and control entry to the event.

Spencer’s group will provide insurance for the event and they will not hold any other gathering or event at MSU.

He will speak today for two hours starting at 4:00 this afternoon at the auditorium in the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

As part of the deal, Michigan State University is providing police and security for the event, Spencer’s group isn’t covering that cost.

MSU Police tell 6 News they’re working with other agencies in the area to make sure everyone stays safe.

Police say there will also be signs posted outside the venue indicating what you can and cannot bring in during Spencer’s speech.

