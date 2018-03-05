Church holds “celebration of diversity” to counter Spencer speech

Hundreds of people showed up to protest Richard Spencer – but they weren’t anywhere near the site where he was speaking at Michigan State University.

Instead, they showed up at the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing church to celebrate diversity. The event featured food, music, and performances.

Organizers and contributors, which included a number of local religious organizations and student groups at MSU, say they wanted to find a peaceful, non-violent way to counter the appearance of the white supremacist, who came to mid-Michigan on Monday.

“This is what we do in Ingham County, this is what we do in East Lansing,” said Lansing mayor Andy Schor, who crossed the city’s border to show his support for the event. “We believe in diversity, so we celebrate it. We show how important it is. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, it doesn’t matter if you’re Jewish, Christian. We love it, we welcome it, we want it,” he said.

“I think the message that we’re sending by being a part of the separate event is just saying that there’s no room for hatred,” said Alounso Gilzene, a volunteer and MSU grad student,”and society and being a part of a community means valuing the differences of people in that community, and so there’s no room for hatred.”