Alternative events planned in protest of Richard Spencer’s speech at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many people in the Capital-area are upset about Richard Spencer speaking at Michigan State University.

So, in protest of his visit, several groups are planning alternative events going on throughout the day Monday.

The group Stop Spencer at Michigan State University is hosting a day-long protest, from noon to 6:30 p.m.

That will be at the corner of Farm Lane and Mt. Hope in East Lansing, not far from where Spencer will be speaking.

There’s also a “Rally against Richard Spencer, Neo-Nazis and Hate Speech” taking place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on MSU’s campus.

A “Celebration of Diversity Festival” will be going on at the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Facebook, the event description says it will have diverse food, music, speakers and performances.

It’s supported by the City of East Lansing, the Interfaith Clergy Association of Greater Lansing as well as several MSU student groups.

6 News has crews out at these events and will bring you updates throughout the day.