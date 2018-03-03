Suspect in deadly double shooting on CMU campus in custody

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Central Michigan University police confirm that the suspect in Friday’s deadly double shooting is in custody.

Police said the suspect, James Eric Davis, Jr., was spotted by a person on a train passing through the north end of campus just after midnight. Authorities responded and took Davis into custody without incident.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at Campbell Hall on CMU’s campus. Davis’ parents, identified as James Sr. and Diva Davis, were killed in the shooting.

The campus, as well as area schools, were on lockdown for several hours while police searched for the suspect.