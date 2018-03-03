4-year-old carries on legacy of fallen uncle

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – “Henry James Whitaker is hereby awarded this certificate of completion.”

Henry Whitaker is a 4-year-old from Stockbridge who has dreams of becoming a police officer.

Today that dream came true and now he can…

“Help people…and if a bad guy tries to hurt somebody I’ll put them in jail,” said Henry.

For the past 8 weeks, Whitaker participated in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Program, Learning the ins and outs of law enforcement.

“Henry had to do weekly assignments so every week he was mailed assignments from the sheriff’s office to do reading, writing stenciling, coloring, learning some songs, some poems,” said Sgt. James Every.

“I am a deputy, with my star, I help people near and far, if you have a problem, just call me, I’ll be there on 1, 2, 3,” Henry sang.

Henry’s love for law enforcement started when he was young when his uncle, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Grant Whitaker took him under his wing.

“He was in the police car when he was 18 months and just playing with sirens,” Josh Whitaker stated; Henry’s Dad & Grant Whitaker’s brother.

“They had a really special bond together and they played together and Grant would come with his police car and he was done up in uniform and it was just that you know…you’re my superhero for a little boy,” said Henry’s Mom Laura Whitaker.

Deputy Grant Whitaker died in the line of duty in 2014 and even though he’s gone, his legacy continues to live on thanks to efforts from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community but today, his nephew took on an important role as he was given Grant’s badge number.

“Repeat after me,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

“I, Henry Whitaker.” “I, Henry Whitaker,” Henry stated.

“Promise to represent law enforcement.” “Promise to represent law enforcement.”

“The best I can. “The best I can.”

“Just like my Uncle Grant.” “Just like my Uncle Grant,” said Henry.

“It’s just special with everything with my little brother and the whole Ingham County family with everything they do for us, said Josh Whitaker.

“We are the sheriff’s office but more we’re just a family,” Sgt. Every stated.

And for Henry, it’s an honor he’ll cherish for years to come.

“Ladies and gentleman, I present to you Cadet Henry Whitaker of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.”