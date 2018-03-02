Wild winter weather hurting roads

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With rain, snow and warm temperatures, it’s been a wild winter for weather.

And as the snow comes and goes, it’s taking a toll on Michigan’s roads.

6 News has a look at how local road crews are keeping up.

March came in like a lion and crews from the Jackson County Department of Transportation are still cleaning up from its big roar.

“This is probably one of the sloppiest snows we’ve seen in a long time,” said Robert Griffis, JDOT’s Director of Operations.

It’s the latest event in a season-long assault from old man winter, with temperatures and weather conditions going up and down dramatically.

“It’s really hurt the road system; that freeze-thaw cycle that we had multiple times this year. Blew out some roads where we had to close a couple roads because they were so bad,” Griffis said.

Griffis says the volatile weather is making it difficult for crews to keep up with potholes.

So far this winter, crews have shoveled 600 tons of asphalt to fill potholes.

“Go back to the same potholes over and over because they just keep blowing out,” Griffis said. “That’s one of their biggest frustrations.”

The wild winter weather has been hard on the roads but it’s also beating up JDOT’s equipment.

Griffis says the rocky roads are damaging plow blades and truck suspensions.

“It jars the trucks pretty good. We don’t like them any better than anybody else,” Griffis said.

JDOT’s Managing Director Christopher Bolt says the weather changes are forcing them to spend more money on potholes.

“We’re approaching $6-8 million a year just to patch, which is crazy, because I really need to get that money diverted into construction projects. But meanwhile, we have to keep the roads that we have safe,” Bolt said.

Crews hope they can catch up once spring has officially sprung.

“Everyone here works very hard, we’re very proud of what we do, and yet we feel like we’re chasing our tail,” Bolt said.