UPDATE: Police say two dead in shooting at Central Michigan University

UPDATE 12:26 p.m. – Parents trying to pick up students following a fatal shooting at Central Michigan University are being asked to stay off campus.

The school says parents are being told to go to a local Comfort Inn in Mount Pleasant where staff would assist them.

The university says the Friday morning shooting occurred at a campus residence hall and killed two people who weren’t students. The school says police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous. Students are being told to take shelter.

One student says she locked herself in her off-campus house that’s about a 10-minute walk from the residence hall. She says it’s “scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere.”

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

Students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave several buildings. Visitors also weren’t being allowed to enter.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

CMU Police say two people are dead after a shooting at Campbell Hall. They are not students.

They are calling this a “domestic situation”

No one else is injured

The suspect is named James Eric Davis, Jr.

Also, Spring Break starts next week at CMU. Many people left or plan to leave today. People who are planning to pick up students should stay off campus and go to the Comfort Inn at 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be there.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m. – Several updates on the CMU shooting:

A student says there is a helicopter flying over campus and that police have set up a perimeter on campus

The city says the suspect is 19-years-old and stands 5 foot 9.

The school has cancelled classes for the day

Governor Rick Snyder says he is “constant contact” with the Michigan State Police. “The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action.” he said in a tweet

City buildings in Mt. Pleasant are also on lockdown

The local paper reports that the FBI is sending an agent, schools in Isabella County are all on lockdown, and that the suspect may have been released from a hospital earlier this morning

UPDATE 10:26 a.m. – According to the City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety the suspect is a 19-year-old black male wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect may have removed the blue hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: The Michigan State Police in Mount Pleasant have confirmed to 6 News that “people are deceased”, but could not give a definitive number of victims beyond “more than one person”.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) – School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said on its Facebook page Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on campus. The university says the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The school says police are urging students to take shelter.

The school issued the posting around 9:30 a.m.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday, saying the incident is at Campbell Hall.

Sherry Knight, associate Vice President with University Communications said the university is urging students to stay where they are and to not leave their dorm rooms/on campus buildings. We have received reports that classes have been cancelled and the campus is on lockdown. — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students.