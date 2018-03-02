“Bobbie” Pet Of The Day March 2

Meet “Bobbie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bobbie is a 2-year-old Domestic shorthair cat. He loves people but is still a bit shy at the shelter. Bobbie is good with other cats but is a bit overwhelmed by crowds. A home with a single cat would be a perfect fit. He loves to sit in the window and watch everything going by. Bobbie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Bobbie by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

