Authorities ID victims in Central Michigan University shooting

Two people killed at Central Michigan University have been identified as the parents of a 19-year-old student who is being sought by police.

The university says the shooting victims are James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis. Records show they’re from Plainfield, Illinois.

More than 100 officers are searching Mount Pleasant, Michigan, for James Eric Davis Jr. The shooting occurred Friday around 8:30 a.m. at Central Michigan’s Campbell Hall, a dormitory. Police say he fled on foot.

The university is about 70 miles north of Lansing, Michigan’s state capital.