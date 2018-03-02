6-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman sues USOC over Nassar

Related Coverage Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman claims Larry Nassar sexually abused her

(AP) – Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, claiming both organizations failed to properly police a disgraced former national team doctor now in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by the USOC and USA Gymnastics for failing to make sure appropriate protocols were followed to monitor Larry Nassar. Raisman also claims both organizations “knew or should have known” about Nassar’s conduct. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.

Nassar, who is named as a co-defendant, is serving decades in prison for molesting some of the sport’s top athletes and others as well as child pornography crimes.

Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, revealed last fall she was abused by Nassar. Raisman says in the lawsuit the abuse began in 2010 and continued through 2015.