Who’s running for governor? Who knows?

The men and the woman running to be the next governor of Michigan have a lot of work to do.

That’s because most Michigan voters don’t seem to know who they are.

In a poll by the Lansing firm EPIC MRA, more than half of the 600 respondents didn’t recognize most of the candidates.

Only two of them appeared to crack the 50% mark – and one of them barely made it.

Republican Bill Schuette was the most recognized person on the list. Only 22% of those polled did not know who the two-term Attorney General and former congressman was.

Slightly more than half of those polled also recognized the name Shri Thanedar, as 47% said they did not know who the Democrat was.

Thanedar’s name recognition was likely helped by a barrage of television and other advertisements designed to raise that score.

Two-thirds of those polled don’t know who Democrats Gretchen Whitmer (65%) or Abdul El-Sayed (68%) are.

Almost three out of five (59%) didn’t recognize Republican Lt. Governor Brian Calley. Almost four out of five (79%) didn’t recognize Republican State Senator Patrick Colbeck.

The candidates have just a few months for voters to get to know them. Michigan residents will choose their favorite from each party in the August primary and pick the state’s next governor in November.

The poll was conducted between February 24th and February 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.