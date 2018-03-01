The Capital Area Dive Team: An up close look at how they train

HASLETT, MI (WLNS) – Members of the Capital Area Dive Team continue to search for a 24-year-old man who disappeared on Tuesday after his kayak went over a dam in the Grand River.

During daylight hours, crews have been tirelessly looking for any signs of where the man might be, but the water’s visibility and strong currents are making the process more difficult.

But, dealing with conditions like these, is something the Capital Area Dive Team prepares for.

In fact, hours before the kayaker went missing on Tuesday, 6 News got an inside look at the intense training members of the Dive Team go through to keep up on a variety of rescue and recovery techniques.

“We try to base it [exercises] on what our divers are going to encounter in real life,” Ingham County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Earle said. He’s the Dive Team Supervisor.

Lt. Earle said as things like technology changes, the Dive Team has to learn how to adapt and find a way to tackle any situation.

“There are always different objects we have to recover, and now with electric cars, what’s the additional risk to the divers to go under and recover an electric car?”

Members of the Capital Area Dive Team are full-time sworn officers and deputies from the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Its members play a crucial role in our community when something like this happens.

That’s because, this team is the only unit in the Tri-County area that’s capable of underwater search, rescue and recovery. They also assist local fire departments on surface rescues and provide security and law enforcement at special events in and around local waterways.

The Dive Team is on call 24-hours a day, 365-days a year, whether it’s raining, snowing, or the sun shining.

They also train on a monthly basis.

This month, a lake, still frozen on the surface with cold and murky water below, serves as the training ground.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Daza participated in the training exercises. He’s been on the Dive Team for four years.

“As I was going out here earlier today I had to break through the ice or got stuck underneath it,” Daza said.

Ice is just one of the many challenges divers face when attempting a water search, rescue or recovery.

Deputy Daza said strong currents, visibility, wind and other hazards can not only be challenging, but pose risks.

“It’s not like the Caribbean at all,” Daza said. “Visibility is low, that’s another extreme thing.”

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert McElmurray has been on the Dive Team for 14 years. He agrees with Daza that visibility can be an issue.

“Visibility sometimes is less than a foot,” he said. “I’ve been in many waters where I put my hand out in front of my face and I couldn’t see my own hand. It’s really tough. Sometimes you’re going by feel.”

Each weather element brings with it, some challenges.

That’s why Lt. Earle said these training sessions are so important.

During one training exercise, a dummy is placed underwater so that the divers can practice rescue efforts.

One member of the team will station above the surface, while the diver searches for the dummy underwater.

The entire time, the two team members work together by using radio communication and pulling ropes to help guide and alert each other about any type of obstacle in their path.

During this particular exercise, a second diver was on standby in case help was needed.

Navigating through cold, patchy ice is another training exercise divers will practice.

“With water, you can just pop up any place, but with the ice, that’s a totally different element,” Deputy Daza said.

During some exercises, team members will pose as victims, which would allow the rescuer to experience more of a real-life situation.

“You’re pretty much taught everything as far as being comfortable and staying calm,” Deputy McElmurray added.

In one scenario, a team member pretended to be trapped while the diver used techniques to maneuver through the water and ice to lift him onto a raft and bring him to shore.

While members of the Dive Team are trained and certified professionals, these sometimes dangerous conditions can be the minds worst enemy.

“Your biggest enemy out here is if you panic, if you lose control, it’s pretty much done, it’s over,” McElmurray said. “You can’t function, you can’t do your job if you panic and lose control, so the biggest thing we us, we have to rely on all of our safety measures on our equipment and know that it’s going to work and be calm and cool and be professional.”

With more than a decade of experience on the Dive Team, Deputy McElmurray said safety should always be priority.

“So many people underestimate something like this today, they may look at the ice and think ‘oh I can go out there and walk on it,’ and you can see today, it changed,” he said. “It changed so quick. There was no ice when we first got here and it actually moved and then as you got out on the ice, the ice was breaking away. You can’t trust it. You can’t be safe enough.”