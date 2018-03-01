Poll: Most Michiganders don’t like Trump

A recent poll suggests most Michiganders don’t like Donald Trump or the job he’s doing as president.

The poll by EPIC MRA shows that slightly more than a third (36%) of those asked had a favorable opinion of Trump, while slightly more than half (55%) had an unfavorable view of him.

When asked how he’s done as president so far, his positive number was about the same (37%), while his negative number grew slightly (60%).

The poll surveyed 600 people – 42% described themselves as Democrats, 39% described themselves as Republicans, and 13% identified as independents. Another 5% were undecided or didn’t want to tell pollsters their political leanings.

It was done between February 24th and 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.