Poll: Michiganders give Snyder negative marks

A strong majority of Michiganders don’t think Governor Rick Snyder is doing a very good job.

In a recent poll by the firm EPIC MRA, 58% of those asked had a negative reaction to Snyder’s work. Only 39% had a positive one.

That’s despite the fact that people are almost evenly split on whether they like him.

The same poll showed Snyder’s “favorable” rating at 42% and his “unfavorable” rating at 45%.

Snyder’s low job marks are also despite the fact that two-thirds of those polled (66%) say Michigan’s economy is now improving.

The poll of 600 people was done between February 24th and 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.