My Work | Work / Life Balance

Balance between doing your job and living your life is something people struggle with daily. Work / Life balance is one of the leading causes of stress that can affect your health.

How do you maintain this Work / Life balance?

Have the ability to identify when and how job duties can pour into normal life and keep that from happening Leave work at work. Working constantly can lead to large levels of stress and job burnout. Set priorities for what job duties need to be accomplished that day. Leave at a regular time after accomplishing those high priority items. Make sure you take time for a vacation as technology has made it increasingly more difficult to escape from work.

For more on Express Employment Professionals of Lansing please visit https://www.expresspros.com/lansingmi/