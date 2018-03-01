My Work | Work / Life Balance

Balance between doing your job and living your life is something people struggle with daily. Work / Life balance is one of the leading causes of stress that can affect your health.
How do you maintain this Work / Life balance?
- Have the ability to identify when and how job duties can pour into normal life and keep that from happening
- Leave work at work. Working constantly can lead to large levels of stress and job burnout.
- Set priorities for what job duties need to be accomplished that day.
- Leave at a regular time after accomplishing those high priority items.
- Make sure you take time for a vacation as technology has made it increasingly more difficult to escape from work.
For more on Express Employment Professionals of Lansing please visit https://www.expresspros.com/lansingmi/