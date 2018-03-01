“Inuyasha” Pet Of The Day March 1

Meet “Inuyasha”, our Pet Of The Day today. Inuyasha is about 8-years-old and he’s a husky mix. He’s a great senior dog with some challenges because of his deafness. Inuyasha is looking for a home with adults or older children that will understand his limitations. He loves ear scratches and neck rubs. Inuyasha has a wonderful personality and will be a great companion. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Inuyasha by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

