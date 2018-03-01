Governor Snyder on request to remove Jackson County Sheriff from office

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Jackson City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday night, that allows the city’s mayor to send a request to the governor, asking him to remove Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand from office.

Sheriff Rand has drawn public scrutiny in recent weeks after a lawsuit and audio recording revealed his use of sexist, racist and homophobic comments.

Since the allegations surfaced, several members of the community and a number of organizations have called on Sheriff Rand to resign.

Although the sheriff said he will not leave his post, he publicly apologized for his remarks and said he’s working on improving himself.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies will soon be sending a letter to Governor Rick Snyder, asking him to decide for the sheriff by removing him from office.

6 News caught up with Governor Snyder on Wednesday to find out what his plan of action is, if and when he receives that letter.

“We’re looking at that process,” Governor Snyder said. “The first step though is, we’re going to send it over to the Attorney General’s Office, which is helping give us legal advice and will be reviewing the petition and the situation and will report back to us as what they believe the next steps are to make sure we are following appropriate due process.”

The Michigan State Police are also conducting an investigation into Sheriff Rand’s conduct.

6 News will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you the latest as we get it.