Three honored in DeWitt Twp with Lifesaving Awards

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township fire department recognized three citizens tonight for the roles they played during a house fire that severely injured five people back in October.

That fire took place at a home on the 1300 block of Boichot Road.

At tonight’s township board of trustees meeting three of the people at that house were presented with lifesaving awards in recognition of their efforts to help other people survive the fire.

“It was hectic, everyone running back and forth from the house trying to find everbody making sure we were across the street and okay,” said Livesaving Award recipient Eloisa Mendoza.

The home was destroyed by the fire but everyone inside survived.