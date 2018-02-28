Skubick: “Red Flag Law” touches off controversy at Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The group “Moms Demand Action” rallied at the Capitol today for more gun control laws.

Gun control advocate Rick Omirian said, “We lost a daughter in 1999 in Kalamazoo College. She was killed by an ex-boyfriend.”

For the second time this week there was a rally for new gun reform proposals.

This time moms and dads demanding action want the so-called Red Flag Law.

If someone thinks you are danger to yourself of society, they can ask a judge to take your gun away before you kill anyone.

Rally organizer Emily Durbin says the measure has due process whereby the accused person can tell the judge he or she is fit to own a weapon.

“That’s correct. That’s part of the due process especially for longer terms. They have the ability to have that evidence and respond to it.”

But gun owner Tim Polk argues he shouldn’t have to give up his gun in the first place.

“Because if somebody don’t like you, they can say that and if somebody has something against you and I’ve seen that in families.”

Polk says even though you can tell the judge you are ok, you shouldn’t have to lose it in the first place.

Pro-gun Senator Mike Green worries about judging someone to be mentally ill when maybe they are not.

“I don’t think anybody wants people who are mentally ill to have a gun but that’s a mental health problem. How do you define it and who is defining it.”

Sen. Steve Bieda supports the Red Flag Bill, even though some might be wrongly accused.

“I’d much rather have someone go through a little inconvenience rather than end up with a school that’s shot at.”

Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof does not want to rush into any gun changes.

“I don’t want to put people in a spot where we violate their rights under due process by putting them on a list or ostracize them in some way.”