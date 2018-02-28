Search continues for missing kayaker in Grand River

Related Coverage UPDATE: Search for missing kayaker in Grand River continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews suspended the search for a missing kayaker in the Grand River, planning to pick it back up Thursday, depending on the weather.

There were some scary moments for one of the dive crew members during the search Wednesday, as that person got tangled up while trying to retrieve a kayak from the river. That person was checked out by medical personnel and released on scene.

Lansing police say the kayak matches the description of the one the victim was seen in, but they are not able to confirm it is the victim’s kayak, as they were not able to recover it from the water.

The kayaker disappeared just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after falling off of his kayak. Witnesses heard the 24-year-old Bath man yelling for help before he disappeared.

Crews were back in the water around 10 a.m. Wednesday, starting near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town, right where the kayaker was last seen. Throughout the day, crews were searching up and down the river, combing the riverbanks, searching for any clues as to where he might be. They also battled strong currents, high water levels and poor visibility in the water, making the search more difficult, and more dangerous.

Authorities say if you find anything in the river, do not try to retrieve it yourself. Instead, call Lansing police.