Old Town design business seeks repairs post flood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week the basement at Ciesa Designs looked a whole lot different. The floors were flooded with water, and its door had water seeping through the cracks and now the owner says he’s got quite the mess to clean up.

“As you can see they’ve started removing the damaged drywall,” said Ciesa Designs Owner Lauren Ciesa.

The drywall isn’t the only thing that needs repairs at Ciesa Designs post flood.

“Our kitchen is gone but this was our kitchen in here…they removed all the lower cabinets and we lost the appliances,” Ciesa stated.

Ciesa says the basement floor may be dry now, but that wasn’t the case last week.

“Eventually we got up to around 15 feet so we were above knee high in our basement with water,” he said.

Ciesa says his staff had no choice but to work off site and he was forced to shut the doors to his business for nearly 6 days after flood waters caused the heat to turn off.

“This is a disaster as far as the amount of water, I mean we were close to 3 inches of losing our furnaces and our electrical and sewer was starting to slow down,” Ciesa stated.

Ciesa says if it weren’t for the door in his basement staying closed, the situation could have been much worse.

And even though he says he’s looking at thousands of dollars in repairs, the damage hasn’t discouraged him from staying put in Lansing’s Old Town.

“Not even a little bit, you know we enjoy being in Old Town,” said Ciesa.