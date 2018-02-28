Local gun control group says decision by national retailer helps to mount pressure for action

A major national retailer will no longer be associated with assault style rifles. The chairman and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Edward Stack, announced a slew of new policies for his company, along with a call to action for lawmakers. Stack says thoughts and prayers do nothing to prevent gun violence and believes the only way our country will change is with action.

His plan of action, starting immediately, stops all sales of assault-style rifles from their 35 Field and Stream stores. All of Dick’s stores will no longer sell firearms to people under 21 years of age, will stop selling high-capacity magazines, and reiterated to never sell bump-stocks.

It’s a major decision by a major retailer Linda Brundage, the Executive Director for the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence says is courageous, unlike what we’re seeing from a great number of nationwide lawmakers.

“Private citizens, private businesses are leading, although our elected officials are not.”

Which is maybe why Chairman Stack also adds in the announcement his plea to lawmakers to enact common sense gun reform and pass six regulations. Some of those include banning assault-style firearms, closing the private sale and gun show loophole, and requiring universal background checks.

This new wave of gun control discussion and calls for action has been swelling since 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school on Valentine’s Day.

Brundage believes the pressure to act from lawmakers is mounting like never before and it might finally happen, especially since the mid-terms are coming.

“Those weapons of war do not belong in our communities. This moves that needle and lawmakers are going to have to listen or 2018 is coming.”

Representatives from three Mid-Michigan stores that sell assault-style rifles tell 6 News they don’t believe the decision from Dick’s Sporting Goods will have any impact on their business.