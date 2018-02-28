Lansing Police investigate shooting on city’s southwest side

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s southwest side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the 3600 block of Simken Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20’s who had been shot in the street.

According to police, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and say it appears the victim knew his attacker.

