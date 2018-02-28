Green Dot Stables seeks flood repairs after 2 months of being opened

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As restoration crews hammer away working to replace the floors, dry wall and kitchen appliances…the list goes on, Green Dot Stables General Manager Tony Smith says he’s still processing what happened.

“Even as they predicted it was coming, you know we didn’t realize…what was coming,” said Smith.

Smith says the restaurant filled up with as much as three feet of standing water which destroyed the inside.

“This was our pool area up here. All the floors got to come out…we got a lot of custom wood work,” said Smith.

Green Dot Stables just opened in December and now Smith says he and his team basically have to start from scratch with renovations.

“It was about a yearlong project and then yeah…in two months, mother nature took it out,” he said.

But Smith says the ball is rolling on the repairs.

“We got to get it dried out, that’s what we’re doing right now, we have a great restoration team in here they’ve been here every day so they should have it dried it hopefully within the next 24 hours,” said Smith.

Smith says even though the restaurant is covered by flood insurance he’s still looking at thousands of dollars in repairs, but Green Dot will still make its mark in Mid-Michigan.

“We want to be here, we’re happy to be in Lansing, and we’re not going anywhere,” Smith stated.

Smith hopes the restaurant will re-open within 4 to 6 weeks.