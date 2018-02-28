Crime Stoppers: 3 Attempts to Identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information.

They are pictured from left to right:

Three attempts to identify:

Attempt to Identify #1

During the early morning hours of November 27th 2017, an unknown subject driving a white Cadillac SUV threatened some individuals in a parking lot on the 600 block of South Cedar. The accused subject then followed the victims in his vehicle to the 500 block of Shiawassee St where he pointed a firearm at them. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #2

During the early morning hours of February 18th 2018, an unknown subject broke into a business on the 3100 block of East Grand River Avenue. The subject stole cash and then left in a red vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #3

On November 15th 2017, two unidentified females used a stolen ATM card at a business on South Pennsylvania Avenue. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individuals involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.