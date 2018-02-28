Battle Creek woman accused of beating son pleads guilty

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A mid-Michigan woman whom police say beat her son and locked him in a closet for days at a time has pleaded guilty to child abuse.

Megan Schug, 24, of Battle Creek entered the plea Tuesday in Calhoun County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports doctors said the boy, then 4, was lethargic, emaciated and nearly dead when Schug took him to a hospital on March 22, 2017.

Police say his feet were bound and he was forced to urinate and defecate on himself. Prosecutors say the child lost several toes to gangrene and remains in a rehabilitation facility.

Her boyfriend, 35-year-old Isaac Miller, 35, also has been charged with child abuse. He’s due to go to trial next month.