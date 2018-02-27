Skubick: Who pays the price tag for school security?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two new strategies are on the table tonight to pay for beefing up school security, including dipping into the state Rainy Day Fund and asking local schools to raise revenue locally to do the job.

State lawmakers, in the wake of the Florida school shooting, are looking at ways to beef up security in our schools and everyone knows the price tag will be huge.

Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof is telling local school boards they need to find a way locally to contribute to the cost.

“Find a way for schools to be securitized either through their sinking funds, or they can go out to their constituents and ask for taxes to do that or they can borrow money from the state to do that.”

Local Senator Mike Shirkey wants to dip into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which the governor is likely to oppose.

The senator tells the governor “i’ts not your money. The Rainy Day Fund is ours.”

But the chair of the Senate Budget Committee thinks the Rainy Day Fund should be the last resort.

“If we can’t find the funding source, we will look at the Rainy Day Fund,” says Sen. David Hildenbrand. “But it’s not my first place to go for funding.”

Another option is for the state to sell bonds to raise the money for school security rather then use the Rainy Day Fund.

Sen. Mike Kowall says “I’m a little uncomfortable. It took a lot of time to get that money back in there. I could not think of a better thing to go out for a bond statewide to make sure our schools are secured.”

Senate Republican leader Meekhof reports this crisis is now so severe, it is time to act. “Unfortunately, we are at the point that we need to do it.”

The sticky point is: Who is going to pay for doing it?