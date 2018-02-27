Skubick: Plan to tax gun owners to fund security guards in schools faces headwinds

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A member of the pro-gun safety caucus in the Michigan House wants to impose a tax on gun users to raise money to place a security guard in every Michigan school building.

While students across the country continue to demand changes to the nation’s gun laws, back in the Michigan House one of the leaders of the gun safety caucus is drafting legislation that will slap a tax on ammunition.

Then Rep. Robert Wittenberg would use the money to hire security guards at every Michigan school.

But he concedes Republicans won’t buy it.

“In this legislature, the way it is run, this is not going to go anywhere, but I think it’s important to start the conversation on this as a way to protect our students in our schools.”

Anti-gun protestors at the Capitol last week wanted universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

But Mr. Wittenberg wants to limit the amount of bullets you can buy.

“You shouldn’t be able to go in there and fire off hundreds of rounds at school kids and that is an issue,” said the lawmaker.

On another front, Gov. Snyder has endorsed Mr. Wittenberg’s proposal to allow the police to confiscate weapons with a court order from someone who has threatened to kill someone, rather than waiting to arrest them after they do.

The two also agree that President Trump’s call to arm teachers is a bad idea.