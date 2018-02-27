Road crews get to work patching up a bad pothole season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It is no secret that this year has been especially bad for potholes.

Andy Kilpatrick, public service director for the City of Lansing, says it shows in the numbers.

“In 2016 we had about 750 complaints we addressed, last year was about 950,” Kilpatrick said. “Already in the first 2 months of this year there are over 400 complaints that we’ve addressed.”

But with good weather conditions in the forecast, road crews all across mid-Michigan say they are on the job.

Crews in Lansing have about 440 miles of road to cover, and Ingham County crews cover nearly three times that.

Which is why it makes sense that each of them would do things a bit differently when deciding which roads come first.

Tom Gamez, director of operations for the Ingham County Road Commission, says their focus is on which roads are most traveled.

“Usually the high volume traffic volume roads, the high speed roads where people tend to travel 50, 60 miles per hour, tend to push the speed limit at times, it’s extremely hazardous to motorists if they hit these potholes,” Gamez said.

Lansing crews take that into account, but they also rely more on residents to tell them about the problem spots.

“We do it by complaint basis, we have a list, we focus on the higher volume roads that have more traffic and higher speed limits,” Kilpatrick said. “We basically try and get all the complaints.”

But even when we get nice days, it’s going to take crews a while to catch up on weeks of damage caused by crazy weather.

“With the frost on the ground, the warm weather the rain, it really hit us hard and quick,” Gamez said.

However, they promise to do the best they can to get things done in a timely fashion.

“This time of year we’re not able to keep up, so it could be a week or so before we can get to those potholes,” Kilpatrick said.

You can report a pothole for the City of Lansing here.

To report a pothole in Ingham County outside of Lansing city limits, call (517) 676-9722.