Plans heat up for spring break travelers

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) – Are you taking a spring break vacation?

If so, you’re not alone with nearly half of the Michiganders surveyed in a AAA poll saying they are making plans to hit the road.

“Florida is a perfect spring break destination for people traveling with family or friends,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are the top two destinations for spring breakers from Michigan.

The other three spots rounding out the top five are Honolulu, HI, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Cancun, Mexico.

The survey found that 43 percent of Michigan travelers will take a spring break vacation of three days or more.

37 percent will travel with family and 6 percent will travel with friends.

More millennials are looking forward to 3 or more days on a spring break vacation.

65 percent say they’ll be taking a break this spring.

Of that group, 54 percent will be traveling with family and 11 percent with friends.

“Spring break is not just for college kids who want to party on the beach,” Evans continued. “This is often the first chance of the year when the entire family can take a break and go somewhere together.”

If you are planning a spring getaway there are some reminders from AAA:

Book Early – Booking early gives you both the luxury of selecting the best cruise cabin or preferred seat on your flight, at a more competitive rate. As hotels, cruises, and flights fill-up, prices usually rise due to lower availability.

Use a Travel Agent – Not only can they advise you on where to go and what to do when you get there, but also hook you up with exclusive upgrades, find competitive pricing, and help you find what you need to know about your destination.

Consider Travel Insurance – When the unexpected happens, travel insurance can be your safety net. Hurricanes, flight cancellations, even illness while overseas could cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars. While travel insurance can vary in both coverage and price, you can find policies that reimburse you for health emergencies and/or out-of- pocket expenses due to a delayed/cancelled flight or other situations that prevent you from going. Interestingly, half of all claims are based on things that occur before the trip.

Know Your Destination – Are you traveling abroad? Can you bring your pet? Refer to the U.S. Department of State to find information regarding visa requirements, what you can bring, and detailed travel alerts and warnings.

Know Your Benefits – Take advantage of benefits provided by credit cards and membership programs. For example, AAA members can save money on dining, shopping, hotels, rental cars, and attraction tickets. Click here to learn more.